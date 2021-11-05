Got Plow? Massachusetts DOT wants to hire you…

The Berkshires have experienced frost every morning this week and with overnight temps in the low to mid-20s this weekend you know the snow will be flying soon. In preparation for another snowy winter in New England, the Mass Department of Transportation has put out the word looking for plow drivers.

The hourly rate has been set at $31.25 per hour. Here’s what you need to know if you are interested in clearing state highways and byways.

*First you need to hold a valid Massachusetts Commercial Driver’s License (Class A is preferred but hold at least a Class B license).

*You must pass a drug and alcohol test.

Some of the duties and responsibilities listed on the employment site include:

Safe clearing of snow on Highway roadways.

De-icing and removal of snow from walks, driveways, and parking lots for various Highway properties as assigned.

Maintain a clean and safe job site, while ensuring the property is not damaged in the efforts of removing snow.

Maintain and care for your personal or company-provided equipment, tools, and vehicles. • Proficiently and safely use snow removal equipment such as shovels, plows, snowblowers, vehicles with plow blades, and other power and manually operated tools and equipment used to perform snow removal.

Perform highly physical work outdoors on a consistent basis in all weather conditions, specifically very cold, icy, snowy weather.

It is required that all Seasonal CDL Plow Drivers have cold-weather gear and wear it appropriately to protect themselves against adverse weather conditions.

Work as part of a team and take direction. • Be available to come in when contacted for all snow and ice weather events.

Keep accurate time-sheet records, submitted for review and sign-off by the required deadlines. Locations • District 1 - Berkshire County/Western, MA

You can apply through the Glassdoor employment site and Indeed. If you have questions, you can reach out to robin.burke@dot.state.ma.us. For general information, you can call the MassDOT Human Resources Service Center at 857‐368‐4722.

Let it snow, let it snow, let it snow!

LOOK: What major laws were passed the year you were born? Data for this list was acquired from trusted online sources and news outlets. Read on to discover what major law was passed the year you were born and learn its name, the vote count (where relevant), and its impact and significance.