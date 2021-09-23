Got The Day Off Today? Celebrate The Bay State At The Big E!

What's that? You say you have no plans for today? What are you waiting for? Get off your duff and hit the Mass Pike! Before you know it you'll be in West Springfield to join in the festivities. Today is Massachusetts Day at the Big E!

Massachusetts Day means that Governor Charlie Baker will be attending as well as many other state officials such as Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito, and Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary Kathleen Theoharides.

Baker, Polito, and Theoharides will all be visiting Western Massachusetts today and they'll kick off their visit with a trip to the Big E. Lt. Governor Polito will be visiting North Adams later today for a small business tour with Secretary of Housing and Economic Development Mike Kennealy.

Historically, Massachusetts Day and Connecticut Day(which was celebrated on Wednesday) are two of the busiest days of the 17-day fair. Also attending today, Secretary of the Commonwealth William Galvin. He's planning a discussion on the benefits of refinancing outside the Massachusetts Building around 11:30 a.m.

Speaking of the Massachusetts Building, that's not just for Massachusetts Day. You can wander around that building anytime during the Big E festivities. You'll find exhibitors from all across the Commonwealth selling some amazing items. They're offering up everything from Woo Sox apparel, handmade jewelry, and even honey from the Hampden County beekeepers exhibit.

As always, there will be tons of great food, rides, things to see and do, and great music, too! Free with your admission to the Big E today, two great acts on the Court of Honor Stage, Exile and 10,000 Maniacs.

