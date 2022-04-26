Got Unwanted Drugs? Dispose of Them in Pittsfield On Saturday

You've been letting those unused prescription drugs fill up the space in your medicine cabinet for years. You're not alone. We all do it. When we are done with a round of medication, it's a fairly common practice to just stash the bottle in the back of the cabinet. After all, what are you supposed to do with those extra pills anyway?

The answer... the DEA National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day!

According to a post don't the Pittsfield Police Department Facebook page, the Pittsfield Police Department will be participating in the bi-annual DEA National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day this Saturday. The take-back event will take place from 10:00 AM until 1:00 PM at the police station.

Dispose of your medications safely to prevent their misuse... The take-back event provides a safe, convenient, and responsible means for the disposal of certain kinds of prescription drugs that will also prevent their potential misuse.

The Pittsfield Police Department, located at 39 Allen Street is a collection site:

Many types of prescription drugs will be accepted...

The police department says that they can accept tablets, capsules, patches, and other solid forms of medication. Vape pens and other e-cigarette devices will also be accepted by the DEA after the batteries are removed.

Not all medications can be accepted!

According to the Police Department, they, unfortunately, cannot accept any liquids, intravenous solutions, syringes, and other "sharps."

There is no cost to dispose of your prescription medications and the service is anonymous. More information can be found takebackday.dea.gov.

