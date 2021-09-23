Got Vax? Next Week is “Big Vax Week” at Big Y Supermarkets!

Hey, Tom Conklin here, I'm the news director for the Townsquare Media Berkshire stations. Look, I am definitely not a proponent of a vaccine mandate in Massachusetts, but that doesn't mean that I won't take the opportunity to suggest that those who have not yet done so, get vaccinated. I'll jump at that opportunity, especially when there is another local event that makes it easy for you to roll up your sleeve and finally get the COVID-19 shot. This is one of those occasions. I hope you don't mind.

Big Y Supermarkets has announced that it will be holding an on-site multi-vaccine clinic for all customers, store employees, and their families. According to officials at Big Y corporate, this "Big Vax Week" clinic is taking place at all of the corporation's stores throughout all of its 71 locations in Massachusetts and Connecticut from Sept. 26th through October 2nd.

The "multi-vaccine" clinic will offer not only the COVID-19 vaccine, but stores that have on-site pharmacies will also offer inoculation against the Flu, Pneumonia, Shingles, and several other illnesses.

Go HERE to get specific information regarding vaccine times at your local Big Y.

Get our free mobile app

This will be the first time that Big Y is holding this type of vaccine clinic at all of its locations throughout Massachusetts and Connecticut. All the locations will also have a specific clinic day during Big Vax Week where patients who receive a vaccine from their trained pharmacists will receive a Big Y Coupon for $5 off of $25 as well as other giveaways.

The safety and health of everyone in our region is so vitally important to us that we are excited to offer our first-ever Big Y Big Vax Week to everyone: our customers, employees and their families. Our professional pharmacy staff has been working hard to be able to provide this essential service in each of our neighborhoods at every one of our 71 locations throughout Massachusetts and Connecticut..." ~ Big Y’s president and CEO, Charles L. D’Amour

I know that I don't need to tell you how important it is that we all get vaccinated. You already know. So, all I can say is, whatever is holding you back... find a way past it, please.

Okay... Bring it on.