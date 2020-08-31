Gov. Baker Activates National Guard Members

Governor Baker on Friday signed an order activating members of the Massachusetts National Guard in the event municipal leaders require their assistance.

Here is a statement from an Executive Office of Public Safety & Security Spokesperson:

Governor Baker today signed an order activating up to 1,000 members of the Massachusetts National Guard in the event that municipal leaders require their assistance. National Guard personnel are deployed only at the request of, and in coordination with, the communities seeking support. – EOPSS Spokesperson

Jake Wark, Director of Communications for the Executive Office of Public Safety & Security gave sone background on the troops that are being activated:

The Massachusetts National Guard’s diverse and highly-trained members live and work in communities across the Commonwealth. The Guard has a proven track record of success supporting civilian authorities during and after emergencies, and its units frequently train side-by-side with state and local first responders, making them well-suited for in-state operations.

These are some of the same National Guard members who performed COVID-19 testing, delivered food, and secured medical facilities during the height of the pandemic. They are also some of the same National Guard members who respond when tornadoes, blizzards, and other natural disasters strike a community.

Personnel drawn from MANG's military police units undergo federally-accredited police training and receive additional instruction on Massachusetts police training standards. When assisting a local police department, they use that department's policies, radio frequencies, etc., whenever possible.

Guard personnel provided assistance to local law enforcement throughout the COVID-19 response.

While federal Title 32 funding has been extended for COVID-19 missions, Guard personnel activated by this order will serve on state active duty.

Here is Gov. Charlie Bakers official Order, activating the National Guard:

Gov. Charlie Baker's official Order activating the National Guard