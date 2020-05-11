Gov. Baker Announces 4-Phase Plan To Reopen Economy In MA

While plans are still in development and nothing is concrete yet, Governor Charlie Baker in a press conference earlier today, announced a 4 stage process to reopen the state of Massachusetts. As many of us are aware, the current stay at home advisory is in effect until Monday, May 18.

While Baker is still focused on May 18 for the reopening date, he stresses he'll proceed with caution. If further testing for the coronavirus reveals that a particular industry(or industries)are "unexpectedly susceptible to the spread of the coronavirus or if evidence of community transmission emerges", regulations could change.

The reopening phases would start with a limited number of businesses or industries to open(with certain restrictions) and then gradually allow more and more businesses to reopen until the final stage is reached.

Phase 1 - Start: Limited industries resume operations with severe restrictions.

Phase 2 - Cautious: More and more businesses gradually resume operations with restrictions.

Phase 3 - Vigilant: Additional businesses reopening with proper guidance.

Phase 4 - New Normal: Life beginning to move forward as new treatments or vaccines are developed.

