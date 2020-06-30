Gov. Baker Announces Updated Travel Guidelines

During his media briefing on Tuesday, Governor Charlie Baker announced a new set of COVID-19 public health “travel guidelines” to be followed by travelers arriving in Massachusetts. The new guidelines are once again requiring a self-quarantine period.

The updated set of guidelines on travel and transportation issued by the Baker-Polito Administration can be found HERE.

Here is a summary:

Effective Wednesday, July 1st, all travelers arriving to Massachusetts, including residents returning home, are instructed to self-quarantine for 14-days. This guidance does not apply to travelers from Rhode Island, Connecticut, Vermont, New Hampshire, Maine, New York, or New Jersey.

Additionally, workers designated by the federal government as essential critical infrastructure workers are also exempt from this directive.

Travelers who are displaying symptoms of COVID-19 are instructed to not travel to Massachusetts.

All visitors and residents of Massachusetts are also reminded that the use of masks or face coverings in public places where individuals cannot socially distance from others remains required.

These new guidelines replace previously announced Massachusetts travel guidance. For national travel information, please visit www.travel.state.gov.