Gov. Baker Extends Moratorium on Evictions and Foreclosures

Governor Charlie Baker has extended the pause on evictions and foreclosures until October 17, 2020. The previous moratorium provided was slater to expire mid-August.

This law’s limitations on evictions and foreclosures have allowed many tenants and homeowners impacted by the coronavirus pandemic to remain in their homes during the state of emergency.

During this 60-day extension, the Baker-Polito administration will consult with court administrators and stakeholders regarding programs and policies to help tenants avoid eviction when proceedings are allowed to resume.

The law suspends most residential and small business commercial evictions and residential foreclosures. However, it does not relieve tenants of their obligation to pay rent or make mortgage payments.