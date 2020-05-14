Gov. Baker Has Goal Of 75,000 COVID-19 Tests Daily By Year’s End

According to IBerkshires.com, Massachusetts has set out to accomplish quite the goal by the end of 2020. That goal? 75,000 tests for COVID-19 daily by the end of the year, which is at least seven times the number currently being done.

According to Governor Charlie Baker, testing capacity will be crucial for the state to safely reopen commercially and socially.

Overall testing capacity has risen to about 30,000 a day with anywhere from around 10,000 to 12,000 tests currently being processed.

Governor Baker's plan calls for eventually boosting capacity to 75,000 a day by the end of December.

Baker said that testing capacity, along with the recently outlined safety mandates such as the wearing of face coverings and social distancing, are critical to the state's recovery.

Again, for the full story on how Governor Baker plans to reach this ambitious goal, head to IBerkshires.com.