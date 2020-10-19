Gov. Baker Kicks Off STEM Week

Governor Charlie Baker, along with STEM Advisory Council Co-Chair Lt. Governor Karyn Polito, MIT President L. Rafael Reif, educators, business leaders and state officials kicked off the Third Annual Massachusetts STEM Week today.

Throughout this week in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, academic and employer partners will be engaging in virtual events, design challenges, speaker panels, lessons, and activities in an effort to encourage more young people to explore science, technology, engineering and math coursework and careers, and to “See Themselves in STEM.”

During the virtual kick-off event today hosted by Massachusetts Institute of Technology and the Massachusetts Science and Engineering Fair, Governor Baker signed a proclamation declaring October 19-23 Massachusetts STEM Week. This year, the STEM Advisory Council has partnered with the Massachusetts Mentoring Partnership to highlight the importance of mentoring, supporting, and identifying with underrepresented youth, particularly girls and students of color, in STEM fields and careers.

Since taking office in 2015, strengthening STEM education in schools across the Commonwealth and deepening the STEM workforce pipeline has been a priority of the Baker-Polito Administration, and it remains committed to expanding opportunities and resources in and out of the classroom.

Schools across the Commonwealth have strengthened career coaching and planning, and state education officials are working to help school districts develop and expand programs that give students rigorous college-level courses in STEM subjects through early college and career pathway programs.

Our administration is committed to providing students in every corner of the Commonwealth with every tool, resource, and opportunity necessary for them to excel in science, technology, engineering and mathematics fields of studies and careers… I am proud to join Lt. Governor Polito and the STEM Advisory Council to kick off the third Massachusetts statewide STEM Week, and we are grateful to our partners in education and the workplace for their continued collaboration and support on behalf of our students. ~ Governor Charlie Baker