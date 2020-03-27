Governor Baker: Visitors to MA Should Self-Quarantine for 14 Days

As the number of Covid-19 cases in New York City continues to rise, many Berkshire County residents are nervous about an influx of second homeowners bringing a new wave of people to the area. New York City has some of the most cases per capita in the country and a large number of the county's seasonal residents hail from the city. The Berkshires have long been a retreat for year-round New York City residents.

Addressing the issue of travelers from all over entering into Massachusetts, Governor Charlie Baker said during a news conference today that all travelers coming into the Commonwealth should self-quarantine for 14 days. Baker says this affects people flying into Boston Logan Airport or coming into South Station. Instructions will be handed out at airports and train stations.

In addition to instructions being given to people at major travel hubs, flyers will also be located in all rest stops along the Mass Pike, along with digital message boards that line the state's throughway and other highly traveled routes.