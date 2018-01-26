A Rock Lover’s Guide to the 2018 Grammys

We've come a long way from the days when rock 'n' roll dominated the Grammy Awards. But fans of the genre still have plenty to look forward to at this year's ceremony on Jan. 28 — and not just in the typically rock-centric awards categories, either.

From a number of pre-show festivities that should be of interest to classic rock fans to live performances delivered by some of the genre's biggest and best artists — not to mention the acts who actually stand to take awards home from this year's ceremony — there's no shortage of reasons for rock lovers to tune in and find out who wins at the 60th Annual Grammy Awards. With that in mind, we've rounded up a handy watching guide with a list of everything you need to look for.

LIVE PERFORMANCES

Watching well-dressed famous people step up to a podium offers its own kind of entertainment, at least for a little while, but a big part of any Grammy Awards ceremony is the roster of artists that's been rounded up for live performances — and this year's lineup includes a solid classic rock quartet. U2, out on the promotional trail for their recent Songs of Experience LP, are scheduled to take the stage, as is Elton John — putting in one of his final live appearances before embarking on his recently announced farewell tour. Sting, recently added to the roster, will also perform — perhaps alongside Shaggy, with whom he's due to release a new collaborative LP later this year. Finally, Gary Clark Jr. is playing with Late Show bandleader Jon Batiste as part of a tribute to the late rock pioneers Chuck Berry and Fats Domino.

THE PRE-SHOW: WHERE THE REAL AWARDS ARE HANDED OUT

Any music fan can name a handful of Grammy Awards categories, but most don't know just how many of these things are handed out every year. In fact, there are 84 in all, which means there's absolutely no way the portion of the ceremonies seen during the live telecast could possibly make room for them all. Instead, a bunch of Grammy winners — as in "approximately 70," the vast majority of them — will be announced during the pre-show. And while it's unfortunate that these awards won't be handed out on TV, this part of the Grammys will still be broadcast: Starting at 3ET, fans can watch via livestream, either via CBS or the official Grammys site. And it isn't just niche winners like the (dearly departed) Best Polka Album that get honored during the pre-show, either — last year, that's when categories like Best Rock Album and Best Rock Vocal Performance were announced, so classic rock fans may very well want to tune in.

CLASSIC ROCK'S GROWING DIVERSITY WILL BE ON FULL DISPLAY

While it's often thought of as a single genre, rock is really an incredibly diverse music that draws from — and has inspired — artists in countless disciplines. That's reflected in this year's crop of nominees, which includes rock artists who've released work that's being considered in a variety of categories. The Rolling Stones, for example, are among the Best Traditional Blues Album nominees, with their Blue & Lonesome set of cover songs going up against genre vets like Elvin Bishop and R.L. Boyce. Gregg Allman, meanwhile, is listed in the Best Americana Album category with his final album, Southern Blood — up against genre-defying acts like the Mavericks and Jason Isbell. Cat Stevens is among the Best Folk Album nominees with his latest release, The Laughing Apple -- and Bruce Springsteen is nominated in the Spoken Word Album category for Born to Run. More than ever, classic rock is everywhere you look (or listen).

EXACTLY WHO IS NOMINATED?

All told, there are a number of rock favorites who stand to gain some extra awards hardware during the Grammys this year. Metallica notched two nominations for their Hardwired ... to Self-Destruct LP; not only are they going up in the Album of the Year category, the Hardwired track "Atlas, Rise!" is among the nominees for Best Rock Song. Allman's Southern Blood also picked up a pair of nominations, making the cut in the Best Americana Roots Song category as well as Best Americana Album. Allman's fellow Allman Brothers Band vet Derek Trucks, meanwhile, earned a nomination for the Tedeschi Trucks Band's latest outing, Live From the Fox Oakland. Look over the full list of rock-related nominees below, and don't forget to tune in on Jan. 28.

Best Rock Album

Emperor of Sand - Mastodon

Hardwired... to Self-Destruct - Metallica

The Stories We Tell Ourselves - Nothing More

Villains - Queens of the Stone Age

A Deeper Understanding - The War on Drugs

Best Rock Song (with songwriter names)

"Atlas, Rise!" - Metallica (James Hetfield & Lars Ulrich)

"Run" - Foo Fighters (Foo Fighters)

"Blood in the Cut" - K. Flay (JT Daly & Kristine Flaherty)

"Go to War" - "Nothing More" (Ben Anderson, Jonny Hawkins, Will Hoffman, Daniel Oliver, David Pramik & Mark Vollelunga)

"The Stage" - Avenged Sevenfold (Zachary Baker, Brian Haner, Matthew Sanders, Jonathan Seward & Brooks Wackerman)

Best Rock Performance

Leonard Cohen, "You Want It Darker"

Chris Cornell, "The Promise"

Foo Fighters, "Run"

Kaleo, 'No Good"

Nothing More, "Go to War"

Best Traditional Blues Album

Blue & Lonesome - The Rolling Stones

Migration Blues - Eric Bibb

Elvin Bishop's Big Fun Trio - Elvin Bishop's Big Fun Trio

Roll and Tumble - R.L. Boyce

Sonny & Brownie's Last Train - Guy Davis and Fabrizio Poggi

Best Americana Album

Southern Blood - Gregg Allman

Shine on Rainy Day - Brent Cobb

Beast Epic - Iron & Wine

The Nashville Sound - Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

Brand New Day - The Mavericks

Best Americana Roots Song (with songwriter names)

"Cumberland Gap" - David Rawlings (David Rawlings & Gillian Welch)

"I Wish You Well" - The Mavericks (Raul Malo & Alan Miller)

"If We Were Vampires" - Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit (Jason Isbell)

"It Ain't Over Yet" - Rodney Crowell Featuring Rosanne Cash & John Paul White (Rodney Crowell)

"My Only True Friend" - Gregg Allman (Gregg Allman & Scott Sharrard)

Best Contemporary Blues Album

Live From the Fox Oakland - Tedeschi Trucks Band

Robert Cray and Hi Rhythm - Robert Cray and Hi Rhythm

Recorded Live in Lafayette - Sonny Landreth

TajMo - Taj Mahal & Keb' Mo'

Got Soul - Robert Randolph & The Family Band

Best Folk Album

The Laughing Apple - Yusef / Cat Stevens

Mental Illness - Aimee Mann

Semper Femina - Laura Marling

The Queen of Hearts - Offa Rex

You Don't Own Me Anymore - The Secret Sisters



Best Spoken Word Album

Born to Run - Bruce Springsteen

Astrophysics for People in a Hurry - Neil Degrasse Tyson

Confessions of a Serial Songwriter - Shelly Peiken

Our Revolution: A Future to Believe In - Bernie Sanders and Mark Ruffalo

The Princess Diarist - Carrie Fisher

Best Engineered Album, Non Classical

Is This The Life We Really Want? - Roger Waters

Every Where Is Some Where - K. Flav

Natural Conclusion - Rose Cousins

No Shape - Perfume Genius

24K Magic - Bruno Mars

Best Music Film

Long Strange Trip - The Grateful Dead

One More Time With Feeling - Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds

The Defiant Ones - Various Artists

Soundbreaking - Various Artists

Two Trains Runnin' - Various Artists

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

The Chainsmokers & Coldplay, "Something Just Like This"

Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber, "Despacito"

Imagine Dragons, "Thunder"

Portugal. The Man, "Feel It Still"

Zedd & Alessia Cara, "Stay"

Best Pop Vocal Album

Coldplay, Kaleidoscope

Lana Del Rey, Lust for Life

Imagine Dragons, Evolve

Kesha, Rainbow

Lady Gaga, Joanne

Ed Sheeran, ÷ (Divide)

Best Dance Recording

Bonobo Featuring Innov Gnawa, "Bambro Koyo Ganda"

Camelphat & Elderbrook, "Cola"

Gorillaz Featuring DRAM, "Andromeda"

LCD Soundsystem, "Tonite"

Odesza Featuring WYNNE & Mansionair, "Line of Sight"

Best Dance/Electronic Album

Bonobo, Migration

Kraftwerk, 3-D The Catalogue

Mura Masa, Mura Masa

Odesza, A Moment Apart

Sylvan Esso, What Now

Best Alternative Music Album

Arcade Fire, Everything Now

Gorillaz, Humanz

LCD Soundsystem, American Dream

Father John Misty, Pure Comedy

The National, Sleep Well Beast

Best New Age Album

Brian Eno, Reflection

India.Arie, SongVersation: Medicine

Peter Kater, Dancing on Water

Kitaro, Sacred Journey of Ku-Kai, Volume 5

Steve Roach, Spiral Revelation

Best American Roots Performance

Alabama Shakes, "Killer Diller Blues"

Blind Boys of Alabama, "Let My Mother Live"

Glen Campbell, "Arkansas Farmboy"

Leonard Cohen, "Steer Your Way"

Alison Krauss, "I Never Cared For You"

Best Song Written For Visual Media

Justin Hurwitz, Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, "City of Stars," La La Land

Lin-Manuel Miranda, "How Far I'll Go," Moana

Jack Antonoff, Sam Dew & Taylor Swift, "I Don't Wanna Live Forever," Fifty Shades Darker

Sia & Greg Kurstin, "Never Give Up," Lion

Common & Diane Warren, "Stand Up for Something," Marshall

Best Recording Package

Jonathan Coulton, Solid State

Magín Díaz, El Orisha De La Rosa

Mura Masa, Mura Masa

Father John Misty, Pure Comedy (Deluxe Edition)

The National, Sleep Well Beast

Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package

Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds, Lovely Creatures: The Best Of Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds (1984 - 2014)

The Grateful Dead, May 1977: Get Shown The Light

Various Artists, Bobo Yeye: Belle Epoque In Upper Volta

Various Artists, The Voyager Golden Record: 40th Anniversary Edition

Various Artists, Warfaring Strangers: Acid Nightmares

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

Calvin Harris

Greg Kurstin

Blake Mills

No I.D.

The Stereotypes

Best Music Video

Beck, "Up All Night"

Jain, "Makeba"

Jay-Z, "The Story of O.J."

Kendrick Lamar, "Humble."

Logic Featuring Alessia Cara & Khalid, "1-800-273-8255"

You can see the full list of nominees at Grammy.com.