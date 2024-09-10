Typically, when we think of the biggest acts in music playing shows in Massachusetts, we think they must be playing at Fenway Park or the TD Garden in Boston. As it turns out, one of the biggest rockstars on the planet will be playing a show a spot with a much smaller capacity.

This week, Grammy winning rock legend Jack White will make his way to a venue with just a capacity of 525. The Sinclair in Cambridge will host the former frontman of the The White Stripes on Wednesday, September 11th.

Back in July, White released his new album, 'No Name', and has taken the new project, along with his incredible back-catalog of songs on his subsequent tour, aptly titled 'No Name Tour'.

Last night (September 9th), White played at White Eagle Hall in Jersey City, NJ. The 'No Name Tour', so far, has just three stops on the list, as he's already played New Jersey, and then Connecticut and Massachusetts.

With the limited capacity at The Sinclair, as tickets are scarce and may be more available from online marketplaces, there were a limited number of student tickets available through the box office at The Sinclair, available with a student ID for just $25.

For every purchased ticket to White's show, 25 cents is being donated to the organization The Shout Syndicate, which raises funds for youth artist projects in Greater Boston.

The 49 year-old White is a winner of 12 Grammys and has also been listed among Rolling Stone's 2010 and 2023's Greatest Guitarists of All-Time.

'No Name' is the sixth solo album that Jack White has released since the split of The White Stripes.

