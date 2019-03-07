Grand Opening of Local Resale Boutique

On Apr. 6, Berkshire Humane Society (BHS) will celebrate the Grand Opening of Catwalk Boutique in downtown Lenox. Patrons are invited to stop by between 10:00 A.M. and 5:00 P.M. to shop and enjoy special promotions and refreshments. Weather permitting, BHS will host a satellite adoption outside on the store’s lawn.

Located at 26 Church Street, Catwalk Boutique specializes in women’s fashions and accessories. From designer brands like Gucci and Channel to stylish casual wear, the shop boasts something for everyone. All proceeds from the shop benefit Berkshire Humane Society.

The Lenox store is the second Catwalk Boutique, modeled after the very successful Great Barrington location (325 Stockbridge Road across from the Price Chopper shopping plaza). Since its soft-opening in early Dec. 2018, the store has exceeded expectations for sales and has received a warm welcome from the community. All merchandise – along with the store’s fixtures and artwork – were donated by supporters. Donations of gently, like-new women’s clothing will be accepted on an ongoing basis and can be dropped off during store hours or at the shelter in Pittsfield.

The Grand Opening on Apr. 6 marks the beginning of full time hours for the Lenox store; exact days and times TBD. Current store hours and additional info can be found by going here

BHS launched the second store to help fund its operations at 214 Barker Road and Purradise in Great Barrington. Like all non-profits, the animal shelter has been financially-challenged. Store sales help fund every-day care, necessary medical procedures, food, supplies, and other resources for the shelter’s homeless animals.

“We have great aspirations for Catwalk Lenox,” said John Perreault, Executive Director of BHS.

“Catwalk in Great Barrington has exceeded all expectations. We hope this second shop will do the same, bringing us closer to our community and giving people in Lenox and Pittsfield a new place to shop. We plan to host events in Lenox, for both fundraising and adoptions. This shop is also a great opportunity for us to close the gap in our budget and help us fund all the programs and services that benefit people and animals. This has been a very important undertaking for our shelter.”

As part of the Grand Opening, BHS will refresh Catwalk Boutique’s brand, rolling out a new logo on Apr. 5 at a press and donor event.

“We’re thrilled to give Catwalk a new logo as part of this celebration,” said Elizabeth Nelson, Marketing and Communications Manager of BHS.

“The original logo, which was designed about five years ago when the flagship store opened, has served us well. We’re excited to roll out a new look that we feel represents Catwalk’s brand. It’s bright, contemporary, and connected to our mission – saving animals. We want our community to always remember what they are supporting whenever they donate to or buy from Catwalk Boutique. Shop at either location and you help our shelter. We like to say, ‘the more you buy, the more animals you help save.’”

You can get more information by going here , or here . You can also call the shelter at (413) 447-7878, ext. 145.

About Berkshire Humane Society

Berkshire Humane Society (BHS) is a private, nonprofit, open-admission animal support organization. Our mission is to ensure the compassionate care, treatment, and placement of companion animals, while promoting and improving the welfare of all animals through education and outreach. As a private non-profit, BHS is not affiliated with the Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (MSPCA) or any other animal welfare group, and receives no public funds from local, state, or federal sources. The welfare of companion animals and the future of BHS depend entirely on the compassion and generosity of the community.

Since its beginning, BHS has sheltered more than 50,000 homeless animals who are cared for and made available for adoption. In 2017, BHS took in more than 1,200 homeless animals, which represents a continuing decrease in numbers from past years. BHS believes that its expanding low-cost spay/neuter programs, community pet food pantry, and other lifesaving programs, have gone a long way to help keep pets in their homes and reduce pet overpopulation. BHS is also proud to place 100% of all adoptable dogs, cats, birds, and small mammals into new, responsible homes.

Although BHS is primarily known as a place to surrender pets and adopt a new family member, these are only a few of the services provided to the community. BHS has developed into a valuable resource that provides a variety of programs for people as well as animals. You can learn more by going here

About Catwalk Boutique

Catwalk Boutique is an upscale women’s resale boutique founded to benefit Berkshire Humane Society. The shop’s mission is to provide a steady and predictable revenue stream to help financially support Berkshire Humane Society. The clothing is hip, fashionable, and affordable with all proceeds going to help homeless animals in Berkshire County. Shopping at Catwalk Boutique is the ultimate “guilt-free” shopping experience. You can learn more by going here

(press release and images sent to WSBS from Elizabeth Nelson for online/on-air use)