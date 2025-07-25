Massachusetts has a history of foods that were founded and are popular in the Bay State. From Boston Cream Pie to the Fluffernutter sandwich to the chocolate chip cookie, Massachusetts has been at the forefront of many popular and delicious items we consume today.

Have You Ever Heard of the Grapenuts Custard Dessert?

There's one dessert that has a Massachusetts following that has been around for a while and involves an old-school cereal. Have you ever heard of Grapenuts Custard, aka Grapenuts pudding? The dish apparently has a Massachusetts following. According to various internet sources, the dish has roots in early 20th-century New England cuisine, and recipes for it can be found in old community cookbooks, including one from the Dudley Street Baptist Church in Boston dating back to 1901.

What is Grapenuts Custard Comprised of?

The dish is comprised of a creamy custard baked with Grapenuts cereal. While you can make the dish yourself, some diners still offer the dessert, including Home Port Restaurant in Orleans, Massachusetts, as well as Scargo Cafe in Dennis, Massachusetts.

Recipe Details

If you are interested in making the dish yourself, here's a recipe courtesy of Scargo Cafe's website:

Grapenuts Custard Recipe

Ingredients

9 large eggs

½ gallon light cream

2 cups sugar

2 tablespoons vanilla extract

1 cup grapenuts cereal

1 teaspoon nutmeg

1 teaspoon cinnamon

Instructions

Whip: eggs, cream, sugar and vanilla completely with a wire whip or mixer. Pour mixture into a 9×12 inch pan (we use a stainless steel pan called a “half hotel pan”) and sprinkle grapenuts, cinnamon and nutmeg evenly over the top. Place the 9×12 pan into a large pan to form a water bath (fill with water equal to the height of custard mixture) and place them carefully into a preheated 325-degree oven for approximately 90 minutes. In addition, we've included a video on how to make the dessert.

