Great Barrington Based CHP Has A New Director Of Dental Medicine

Community Health Programs, based in Great Barrington, has named John Brazill, D.M.D. as director of dental medicine. CHP may be based in Great Barrington, but the organization's reach spans Berkshire County.

Overseeing North, Central, and South...

Brazill will be overseeing CHP’s dental practices in North Adams, Pittsfield, and Great Barrington. On top of his duties as director, Brazil will also be seeing patients at the North Adams practice.

Has 3 decades of practice...

A dentist for more than 30 years, mostly in the Berkshire County area, Brazill owned and managed his own practice in the City of Pittsfield for 18 years, and more recently he has worked at practices in Pittsfield, Vermont, and Williamstown.

Brazil is a graduate of Tufts University School of Dental Medicine - a private school in Boston, and he earned his bachelor’s degree in biology at Union College in Schenectady, N.Y. He completed his general practice dental residency at Berkshire Medical Center in Pittsfield.

He has a wealth of experience...

In addition to general dentistry, Brazill has expertise in restorative dentistry, fixed and removable prosthetics, and implant prosthetics. As a volunteer, he has worked with the Flying Samaritans, providing dental care in Mexico.

Brazil holds dental licenses in both the Commonwealth of Massachusetts and the bordering State of Vermont. He lives in Pownal, Vt.

