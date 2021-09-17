Great Barrington Board of Health Has Expanded Mask Advisory

Hold on to your mask and keep it handy if you're planning on being in Great Barrington for any length of time. In a recent decision, the Board of Health has expanded its Covid-19 mask advisory to recommend that people wear masks in crowded outdoor settings, in addition to public indoor spaces, regardless of vaccine status. The advisory took effect on Friday, Sept. 17.

According to a press release that was sent to WSBS from the Town of Great Barrington, the board’s advisory for outdoor masks in crowded areas was approved at the board’s Sept. 15 meeting and reflects guidance from the CDC. In the current health situation, you can never be too careful.

We have included the board's statement below:

The Board of Health recommends that the community take precautions to mitigate the risk of illness as we head into the flu, RSV, and cold season, while still in the midst of a pandemic. The CDC recommends that in areas with high numbers of COVID-19 cases, consider wearing a mask in crowded outdoor settings and for activities with close contact with other patrons. The Board of Health concurs, and highly encourages wearing masks in crowded outdoor public events, where social distancing cannot be maintained, and when attending with anyone outside of your household.

Event planners and/or any organization of large indoor and outdoor gatherings that are open to the public are encouraged to consult with the Health Department to ensure appropriate precautionary measures are implemented.

The board urges the public to continue proven public health measures such as frequently wiping down surfaces, hand washing, and maintaining a six-foot distance while dining and/or unmasked.

Signage templates with the town’s masking recommendations can be requested through the Great Barrington Health Department. Questions can be directed to the Board of Health or to the board at its next scheduled meeting.

This advisory will be reviewed routinely at the monthly Board of Health.

Here at WSBS, we recommend that visitors wear masks in the building. If you are fully vaccinated and you are coming in to be an on-air guest, once you're in the studio, you can take your mask off. It goes without saying that it would be pretty difficult to talk on-air while wearing a mask.

