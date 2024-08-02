Check Out One of the Best Car Shows in Massachusetts (166 Photos)

No matter where you live in Massachusetts whether it's Boston, Springfield, Worcester, pretty much anywhere chances are there's a car show happening in your area this summer. It's a great opportunity to round up the kids and have a fun family outing.

One of the Best Car Shows in Massachusetts Recently Took Place

One of the best car shows in Massachusetts took place this past Thursday, Aug.1 in downtown Great Barrington. This was the 15th annual event hosted by the Great Barrington Fire Department and though it was a little warm, spectators crowded the streets of downtown Great Barrington checking out all of the classic cruisers, muscle cars, classic trucks, and even fire trucks. It was quite the spectacle.

Didn't Make The Show? We Have the Pics

In addition to the cars, the evening had a classic feel as the Olde Yankee Street Rods provided classic tunes that paired nicely with the vehicles on display. If you didn't make the car show, they'll do it again next year. In the meantime, you can view over 160 photos from the event. We won't blame you if you start drooling when you're scrolling through the pics because many of these classic vehicles were some real beauties. A special thanks to the Great Barrington Fire Department for making this event happen each year. Now let's explore.

Great Barrington Main St. Car Show 8/1/2024

