Classic Massachusetts Car Show Sees Big Turnout (photos)

It's car show season, and Massachusetts can put on some excellent car shows. In fact, a number of car shows are scheduled to take place across Massachusetts, including events in Gardner, Westfield, Plymouth, and more.

A Big Car Show Recently Took Place in Western Massachusetts with Record Turnouts

One Massachusetts car show that recently took place was the Great Barrington Fire Department's Annual Main Street Car Show. The show took place on a beautiful Thursday evening with low humidity and temperatures in the low to mid-80s. It was a perfect night to be outside and view all of the classic cruisers throughout Main and Railroad Streets.

I spoke with Great Barrington Fire Department's Officer Lt. Brian Mead shortly after the car show began and he mentioned that it was a record turnout for that early in the show. Mead estimated during the 4 pm hour (the show was from 4-9) that there were approximately 250 cars and over 1,000 people. It was an awesome sight to see.

Another Car Show is Scheduled for the End of August in Great Barrington

If you are in the area and you want to view another car show. You can mark Sunday, August 31, on your calendar as the Olde Yankee Street Rods will be hosting their annual car show at the Great Barrington VFW from 9 am - 3 pm. For more information on this upcoming car show, you can contact Brian or Kim Jeffries at (413) 429-5232 or email brianpaulbuilders@yahoo.com

Photos Galore from the Great Barrington Main Street Car Show

We have included some photos from the 2025 Great Barrington Fire Department's Main Street car show on August 7. There are some real beauties here.

Great Barrington Main Street Car Show, August 2025 Photos from the Great Barrington Main Street Car Show, August 2025 Gallery Credit: Jesse Stewart

