Another successful and weather friendly Sounds of Summer concert took place this past Tuesday night as Great Barrington was treated to some classic hard rock courtesy of The Bizarros. Rock they did as the band brought it with tunes from Megadeth, Ozzy, Black Sabbath, Blue Oyster Cult, Nirvana, Gary Numan, Judas Priest, Stone Temple Pilots, Billy Idol and many more.

The audience was really into it as they were dancing it up and having a great time. During and after the concert, a few people mentioned how this was their favorite Sounds of Summer concert so far this year and that The Bizarros need to make a return appearance in 2022.

Get our free mobile app

It was definitely a blast, the weather was great and it was all around fun. Thanks again to all of our incredible sponsors that help to keep Sounds of Summer running each year including Fairview Hospital, Community Health Programs, Fiddleheads Grill, Day Mountain Sound and Mount Everett Sanitation. A special thanks to the Great Barrington VFW for supplying the outdoor stage and venue.

We have a couple of weeks remaining for the Sounds of Summer concert series. Let's beat the rain, get them in and go out dancing. You can view the entertainment schedule by going here and you can view photos from this past Tuesday evening's show below:

The Bizarros Rocked Sounds of Summer - 08/10/2021

57 Celebrities Born in Massachusetts Including the Berkshires