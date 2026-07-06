Updated Schedule for Free Gazebo Concerts in Great Barrington

Berkshire County has undergone some ups and downs with the weather lately, but that's nothing new. Rain, heat advisories, and cooler temperatures all inside of one week is something Berkshire residents have come to expect.

A combination of rain and extremely hot weather has been known to cancel events in the Berkshires, especially ones that are held outdoors. As a matter of fact, this past Friday's free gazebo concert in Great Barrington was cancelled due to the extreme heat conditions we were experiencing going into the 4th of July weekend. In addition, those concerts tend to suffer cancellations and postponements due to the summer rain.

With that said, Lee Rogers, who heads up the Town of Great Barrington Summer Concert Series, sent us an updated concert schedule over the weekend. Below is the latest schedule of concerts at the gazebo in downtown Great Barrington.

Wednesday, July 8 - Eagles Trombone Band

Wednesday July 15 - Tom Norton & the Hecklers

Friday, July 17 - Aimee Van Dyne Band

Thursday, July 23 - Railroad Street Dreamers

Friday, July 24 - The BTU'S

Friday, July 31 - Wanda Houston Band

Wednesday, August 5 - Eric & Frankie

Friday, August 14 - Music in Common / Todd Mack

Wednesday, August 19 - Sarah Jane Hebler & Peter Schneider

Friday, August 21 - Bobby Sweet Band

Friday, August 28 Elizabeth Berliner

Other dates Wed/Fridays/ Sat AM - TBA

Children's Programs – Saturdays 10:15 am July & August

Saturday, July 11 - Lee Rogers

Saturday, July 18 - Terry ala Berry

The concerts take place on Fridays and Wednesdays from 5:30 pm - 7:15 pm. They are free and open to the public. All concerts are weather permitting and are subject to change. You can keep up with concert updates by going here.

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