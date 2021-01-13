Acting Police Chief Paul Storti, a 26-year veteran of the Great Barrington Police Department, has been appointed as the town’s next chief of police.

According to The Berkshire Edge, Storti, 53, was among 30-plus candidates screened by a Police Chief Search Committee, made up of town residents and led by the recruiting firm Community Paradigm Associates LLC, headquartered in Plymouth. Storti was the only internal job candidate.

“After interviewing three finalists for the position, Paul Storti emerged easily as the very best candidate to build on the progressive groundwork laid by Chief Walsh,” said Great Barringtoon Town Manager, Mark Pruhenski, referring to retired Chief William R. Walsh Jr.

