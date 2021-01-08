Great Barrington: Level III Sex Offenders

The Great Barrington Police Department has a Level III Sex Offender Notification Plan and this plan includes updating community members about sex offenders. The Great Barrington Police Department's web page provides up-to-date information regarding local level III offenders. Three of the sex offenders from the area are listed below:

You can get more information on these individuals by going here.

Twice a year, the Great Barrington Police Department mails level III sexual offender information to those on the department's mailing list. The department states that if anyone wishes to be added to this bi-annual list, please see the Instructions by going here or contact Cara Becker at cbecker@townofgb.org

The Great Barrington Police Department also has information to help understand the laws involving this subject. You can learn more information by going here.

The department also adds that more detailed information about the law can be found by going here.

What is a sex offender?

A sex offender is any person who resides or works in the Commonwealth and who has been convicted of a sex offense, or who has been adjudicated as a youthful offender or as a delinquent juvenile by reason of a sex offense, or a person released from incarceration or parole or probation supervision or custody with the department of youth services for such a conviction or adjudication, or a person who has been adjudicated a sexually dangerous person or a person released from civil commitment on or after Aug. 1, 1981.

Sex offenders will be classified according to the degree of dangerousness they pose to the public and their likelihood for re-offense.

You can get more information on each classification level by going here.

Photo Credit: Great Barrington Police Department