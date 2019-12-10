Great Barrington Man Dies In Structure Fire

The Berkshire District Attorney’s Office is sad to report that Michael Romano, 68, died in a structure fire at 24 Silver Street in Great Barrington Monday night. Susan Romano, 67, remains hospitalized as a result of injuries sustained in the blaze.

The Great Barrington Fire Department responded to the Silver Street address at approximately 7:40 p.m. Monday for a reported structure fire. Firefighters found the apartment ablaze and the couple unresponsive inside.

Firefighters extricated them from the home. Southern Berkshire Ambulance pronounced Michael Romano dead on the scene and transported Susan Romano to Fairview Hospital. EMS later transported Susan Romano to Albany Medical Center, where she remains in critical condition.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

Investigators do not believe the case of the fire is suspicious at this time but the investigation remains ongoing. The Office of the State Fire Marshal, Great Barrington Fire Department, Great Barrington Police, and Massachusetts State Police are investigating.

Great Barrington Fire, Great Barrington Police, Southern Berkshire Ambulance, Lenox Fire Department’s Rapid Intervention Team, Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office, the Massachusetts State Fire Marshal’s Office, and Massachusetts State Police Crime Scene Services all responded to the scene. The Sheffield Fire Department covered Great Barrington’s station during the response.