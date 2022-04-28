Do You Want to March or Ride in a Historic Berkshire County Parade?

It was announced earlier in April that the historic Memorial Day parade will return this year to downtown Great Barrington and Housatonic. This parade has been synonymous with the southern Berkshires for many years.

According to a press release on the town of Great Barrington's website, the parade begins at 9 a.m. in Housatonic and then at 11 a.m. in downtown Great Barrington. Because the Cottage Street bridge is closed, the parade begins this year at the corner of Main Street and Dresser Avenue and proceeds to Town Hall, where concluding services will be held.

Parade participants in Housatonic should assemble at the firehouse for a 9 a.m. start. The parade will march to Saint Bridget’s Cemetery, where there will be a service.

If you are a veteran or know a veteran who is available and willing to march or ride in the parade, you can call (518) 796-5556.

This is your opportunity to be part of an event that is important to many residents in the southern Berkshires. This is also an opportunity for spectators to take in the true meaning of Memorial Day while offering reflection and remembrance. The parade is presented by Great Barrington's war veterans.

You can get more information about the Great Barrington's Memorial Day parade and all things related to Great Barrington by going here.

If you have any questions about the parade in general you can contact Great Barrington Town Hall by calling (413) 528-1619 or you can stop by town hall during normal business hours which are Monday-Friday from 8:30 am - 4:00 pm.

