Some Areas of Great Barrington Will Be Without Power Soon
The 4th of July holiday is almost in full swing. It will be a weekend of parades, backyard barbecues, and fun. In addition, many people will be staying cool in the pool or by an AC unit.
Once all the festivities are over this weekend, some areas in Great Barrington will be without power this Tuesday (7/7) beginning at 10 pm through Wednesday (7/8) at 6 am.
Why Will Some Areas of Great Barrington Be Without Power?
According to a press release from the Town of Great Barrington, the planned outage will be due to National Grid's electrical system improvements, and pulling the plug is necessary to make them.
Which Locations in Great Barrington Will Be Without Power? Is There a List?
According to National Grid, the following addresses will be Affected During the Planned Power Outage
- 230 Main Street
- 256 Main Street
- 264 Main Street
- 274 Main Street
- 276 Main Street
- 278 Main Street
- 288 Main Street
- 294 Main Street
You should also be aware that if severe weather or unforeseen circumstances occur, the outage may be rescheduled.
IF I Have Any Questions About The Upcoming Outage. Who Can I Call?
If you have any questions about the upcoming outage, contact National Grid Customer Service at 1-800-322-3223. In the meantime, you'll want to prepare ahead of time so you aren't without needed items.
Keep in mind that the Town of Great Barrington doesn't really have anything to do with the outage, so instead of calling town hall with questions or updates, call National Grid. They can answer any of your questions related to the outage or steer you in the right direction.
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