Great Barrington Police Investigate Hate Speech Incident

Last night, The Great Barrington Police Department was made aware through social media that there was an unfortunate event that resulted in hate speech and intimidation.

The Great Barrington Police Department takes these situations very seriously and although no complaint was made directly to the police department, it was investigated immediately.

The parties involved were identified and although the person that made such comments indicated that their husband is a police officer, we have confirmed that this is absolutely not true.

The Great Barrington Police Department denounces discrimination, hate speech and intimidation.

The department is here to support all members of our community.

(information sent to WSBS from the Great Barrington Police Department for online and on-air use)

