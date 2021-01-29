Great Barrington Police Make Drug Arrest on Wednesday Night

Wednesday night Great Barrington Police officers made three arrests related to an ongoing narcotics investigation.

As reported in a press release from the Great Barrington Police Department, officers conducted two motor vehicle stops in the early afternoon and arrested Aaron Strampach.,34 of Great Barrington and charged him with distribution of a class A drug and trafficking a controlled substance of more than 36 grams. Joshua Brendline, 34 and Sherri Simmons, 29 both of Copake New York were arrested and charged with Possession of a Class A substance.

A large amount of cash and a substance believed to be mostly fentanyl were seized. Field analysis suggests it is trafficking weight. All three were booked at the Great Barrington Police Department and released on their personal recognizance. They will be arraigned in Southern Berkshire District Court next week. In addition to the two traffic stops, officers executed a search warrant on a local hotel room and Strambach’s vehicle.

Lead Investigating Officer Christopher Peebles was assisted by Officer Andres Huertas and Officer Bradley Lupiani. Additional Officers that assisted in the arrest are Officer Tim Ullrich with K9 Titan, Officer Joe O’Brien and Officer Elias Casey. The Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit assigned to the District Attorney’s Office also provided assistance in the investigation

Chief Storti said “I congratulate the officers in their great investigative work. We are happy to get these drugs off of our streets.” Chief Storti reminds our community that resources are available to those struggling with addiction. Anyone in need of help is encouraged to reach out to the Great Barrington Police where you will be connected to one of our partners who specialize in these services.

