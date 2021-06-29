Great Barrington Police are Pleased to Introduce to You K9 Chance

You may remember a couple of months ago the sad news regarding the passing of Great Barrington Police's K9 Officer Titan. According to Officer Ullrich, K9 Titan had fallen ill and a mass was discovered in his chest. It was determined to not be treatable and the difficult decision was made to end his suffering.

The community misses Titan and he will always be remembered. There is some positive news to pass along. In case you haven't heard by now, Great Barrington Police recently introduced their newest member, K9 Chance. Chance is a 15 month old Belgian Malinois who was imported from Slovakia and joined the Department on May 7. He is a dual purpose work dog who is being trained in patrol and narcotics detection. As of the police department's Jun 22 post, Chance and Officer Ullrich are currently attending patrol school and will graduate soon.

Recently, Chance and Officer Ullrich joined hundreds of other K9 teams from across the northeast at Gillette Stadium to pay their respects to Braintree K9 Kitt. K9 Kitt died in the line of duty on Jun. 4 protecting his handler and community.

Get our free mobile app

Acquiring Chance was made possible due to the generous donations from citizens and businesses within our community.

As mentioned in prior articles, Great Barrington Police have been doing a tremendous job in extending a hand to the community. They're not just protecting our residents, which is very important and something we shouldn't take for granted, but the department is also setting up meetings to get to know residents better and learn what's on their minds. At the same time, the residents are invited to pick the brains of the police staff.

A couple of weeks ago, the department invited the community to the headquarters to get to know the officers better, ask questions and learn more about our local police department. When it comes to being community minded, the Great Barrington Police Department is second to none.

6 Ways Great Barrington Police Department are Bettering the Community

Most Wanted Fugitives by Massachusetts State Police