Great Barrington Police Want You

The Great Barrington Police Department has an employment opportunity available. If you are looking for a job and you are ready to tackle the streets of Great Barrington, the following position may be something you want to consider.

The Police Department is seeking a part-time Parking Enforcement attendant. The attendant will be responsible for enforcing all parking regulations in the downtown area; patrol streets and parking areas in town; report parking related issues to the Police Officers and assist people with directions and other information. The attendant will issue parking tickets for violations.

Candidates should have a high school diploma; experience dealing with the public; excellent judgment; a respectful demeanor and be able to carry out duties with minimal supervision. An interest in a public sector career is a plus.

Work will be performed outside with exposure to extreme weather conditions, loud noise and hazards associated with traffic. An attendant uniform will be provided. Pay is $16.32/hour, without benefits.

If the above information sounds like something that would be a good fit for you, then you can obtain an application by going here. In addition, you are to submit a resume and cover letter along with the application to:

Mark Pruhenski, Manager, 334 Main Street, Great Barrington, MA 01230 or you can email the application along with the resume and cover letter to Helen Kuziemko, at hkuziemko@townofgb.org. E.O.E.

(above information obtained by the Great Barrington Police Department's Facebook page)