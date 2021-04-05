Great Barrington Police Working with Autism Community

Since the beginning of this year, the Great Barrington Police Department enacted a number of initiatives to better the local community. You can read about those initiatives by going here. The department is not only making the community safer but they are really proving that they are accessible to the needs of local residents. You can call them whenever you need to at (413) 528-0306 and you'll be greeted with open arms and a helpful attitude.

Our local department has taken it one step further. With April being National Autism Awareness month, the department has chosen to expand its training to include a series of trainings on this topic according to a media release. Over the month of April, Great Barrington Police Officers will receive trainings that will give officers guidance to help identify people with Autism, techniques to help the officers interact with autistic individuals, and a training to give officers an understanding of autism characteristics and behavior.

Stanton Home is supplying the resources needed for this training which includes educational components to help officers understand their clients and to help communicate with them in a more effective manner.

Great Barrington Police Chief Paul Storti made the following statement:

This is great example of how we can educate our officers by having a deeper understanding of all of the people who make up our community. It is by the community and police working together that we can provide exceptional service to everyone.

The police department wants you to know that If you would like them to know about any specific considerations regarding an individual in your household you can refer to their website by going here. Also, if you would like to learn more about Autism, you can do so by going here.

Chalk up another win for the Great Barrington Police Department as they continue to prove their commitment and compassion toward the community with their forward thinking outlook and inviting attitude.

