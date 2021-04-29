Great Barrington's town elections will be taking place on May 11. Polls at the State Road fire station and Housatonic Community Center will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

A candidates forum will be taking place on May 4 at 6:30 p.m. via zoom.

In an email sent to WSBS from the town, information included the following:

Ken Knox of West Stockbridge will be the forum moderator. He is assistant professor of mathematics at Bard College at Simon’s Rock and, when he lived in Egremont, was on the Southern Berkshire Regional School Committee. He moderated the forum for Berkshire Hills Regional School Committee last October.

The forum will begin with candidates for Selectboard. Eric Gabriel, Garfield Reed and incumbent Kate Burke seek two seats on the board. Incumbent Bill Cooke is not seeking re-election. All candidates will be introduced.

CTSB will tape the forum and show it again before the election.

The Democratic and Republican town committees and THE NEWSletter are sponsors of the forum.

Below is the information on how you can participate in the forum:

Join Zoom Meeting by computer:

[Click on the link, below; OR copy/paste the URL into your Internet browser; allow the Zoom app’ to download (if not already on your computer); when prompted, enter the Meeting ID: 826 6257 1039; and, when prompted again, enter the Password: GBforum

Click this link

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82662571039?pwd=dWJ2YVRCWXQyVUNWMVk4bmR1ZjNaZz09

Meeting ID: 826 6257 1039

Passcode: GBforum

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

One tap mobile telephone:

+19292056099,,82662571039#,,,,*5621529# US (New York)

+13017158592,,82662571039#,,,,*5621529# US (Washington DC)

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Dial by your location for telephone audio only:

+1 929 205 6099 US (New York)

+1 301 715 8592 US (Washington DC)

Meeting ID: 826 6257 1039

Passcode: 5621529

Make sure you get out and vote on May 11 as you can bend and shape the future of our town.

