Great Barrington Residents Urged to Vote

Ed Abrahams is the only select board member up for reelection this year in Great Barrington after his opponent withdrew from the race. None of the other seven races for town office are contested. The Berkshire Edge.com reports however that Abrahams still wants to see as many people vote as possible, especially through early mail-in voting. He says that a high mail-in response will show the state legislature that mail-in voting can increase voter turnout.

