Great Barrington Rotary Club Scholarship Application Availability

The Great Barrington Rotary Club 2021 Scholarship applications will be available on Feb. 1, 2021 . The applications may be accessed on the Great Barrington Rotary Club website by going here. The application may also be accessed by going here.

Applicants must be graduates of Mount Everett or Monument Mountain High Schools. Students must be planning to attend a college, university, or technical school in the fall of 2021. Scholarships are for undergraduate programs only. Recipients are selected primarily on financial need with consideration of grades and school and community involvement.

The club supports scholarships primarily through our Annual Golf Tournament “Drive for Scholarships” held at Wyantenuck Country Club in July. The Club holds other events such as Truck Day, Pumpkinfest and Bike n Fly to support the students. The Student Assistance Fund of Rotary also accepts individual donations.

The applications are due electronically by Apr. 15,2021. Awards will be presented in May.

