Have you ever wanted to support your local fire department and help your community when needed? If becoming part of a local fire department has been your dream, now is the time for your dream to come true, as an opportunity awaits you, as a Berkshire County town is seeking on-call firefighters.

The Town of Great Barrington is currently seeking individuals interested in serving as Paid On-Call Firefighters with the Great Barrington Fire Department.

Duties of the Position with the Great Barrington Fire Department

If you land this position, you'll be part of the department's on-call roster, and you'll be tasked with supporting emergency response operations and continuing to deliver reliable fire and emergency services to residents across the community.

Training, Certifications, and More Come Along with The Position

According to a media release sent to us from the Town of Great Barrington, on-Call Firefighters respond to a wide range of emergency situations, including fire suppression, emergency medical calls, rescue operations, and public service responses. The position also includes training opportunities, ongoing certifications, and participation in community engagement and fire prevention activities.

Position Requirements

Applicants must:

· Be at least 18 years of age

· Possess a valid Massachusetts driver’s license

· Reside within the designated response area of a Great Barrington Fire Station

Compensation Details for the Position with the Great Barrington Fire Department

The Town offers competitive hourly compensation ranging from $18.00–$24.50 per hour, along with eligibility stipends, paid training opportunities, and the chance to serve the community in a meaningful and impactful role.

If you are interested in the position, your next step is to submit a resume to: hr@townofgbma.gov

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