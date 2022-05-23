Great Barrington Sees Another $100,000 Massachusetts Lottery Winner

There has been a lot of talk of the Massachusetts State Lottery on "Slater and Marjo In The Morning" lately mostly due to me bringing it up. I'm certainly not a huge gambler, but there is just something fascinating and exciting about winning money.

Just like most people on the planet, I don't have a lot of money and I just did a kitchen remodel, so winning some money would be grand.

To all those lottery retailers who hang those signs on the front door displaying that night's jackpot in black Sharpie, keep doing it, it really works! I buy a ticket every time.

Just last week, a $100,000 scratch ticket was sold at the Shell gas station on Stockbridge Rd. in Great Barrington, now it's someones else's turn to win (in the same area)!

On Sunday, a winning Mass Cash ticket was sold at A&B Package and Variety in Housatonic, MA according to masslottery.com.

A winning Mash Cash ticket is good for a $100,000 prize and after taxes it will net the winner about $66,000.

Numbers for the Mass Cash game are drawn seven nights a week. Odds of winning are about 1 in 325,000.