Great Barrington: Steady Increase in COVID Cases

Over the last month, Great Barrington has seen a steady increase in positive COVID-19 cases and is currently coping with a cluster outbreak in the town’s nursing homes, according to the town’s health agent.

The Berkshire Edge reports that as of Jan. 25, the town had 68 positive cases “contained within” the congregate and long-term care facilities in Great Barrington, Rebecca Jurczyk, who heads the town Department of Health, told the selectboard in its virtual meeting Monday night.

In order to address and contain transmission, state and local departments of public health are in daily communication with facilities identified as having a cluster outbreak of the sort seen recently in Great Barrington.

You can read the entire article by going to The Berkshire Edge's website.

