Great Barrington Summer Concert Series Kicks Off June 5 (Updated Schedule)
There has been plenty of sunshine in Berkshire County over the last couple of days, and the summer-like weather is here. As people take advantage of the beautiful weather we have been experiencing...taking walks, runs, playing outdoor sports, hiking, biking, planting, and getting yard-work done, local concert schedules are being finalized, and summer concerts are ready for liftoff. Enter the Great Barrington Summer Concert series.
The Great Barrington Summer Concert series returns for another year. The concerts take place at the Gazebo on Main Street in downtown Great Barrington. The concerts are on Fridays and Wednesdays from 5:30 pm - 7 pm, weather permitting. They are free and open to the public. The first concert for the 2026 season occurs on June 5. Here's the updated schedule for this season.
- Friday, 6/5 - Play it Forward GB with Lee Rogers, Peter Schneider, Scott McKenney
- Friday, 6/12 - Eric & Frankie
- Wednesday, 6/17 - Berkshire Sings
- Friday, 6/26 - 3 Seconds Later
- Friday, 7/3 - Railroad Street Dreamers
- Wednesday, 7/8 - Eagles Trombone Band
- Wednesday 7/15 - Tom Norton & the Hecklers
- Friday, 7/17 - Aimee Van Dyne Band
- Friday, 7/24 - The BTUs
- Friday, 7/31 - Wanda Houston Band
- Friday, 8/14 - Music in Common/Todd Mack
- Friday, 8/21 - Bobby Sweet Band
- Friday, 8/28 Elizabeth Berliner
More dates will be released soon.
In addition, the Great Barrington Summer Concert Series features children's programming on Saturday mornings at 10:15 am in July and August. Schedule as follows.
Saturday, 7/4 – Eric Reinhardt – “David Grover Set”
Saturday, 7/18 - Terry Ala Berry
To stay up to date with the revised schedules, rainouts, cancellations, and more, go to The Town of Great Barrington Summer Concert Series on Facebook and soak up some rays and great local music this summer.
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