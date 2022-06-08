Free: Another Popular Concert Series Returns to the Berkshires This Summer

Included in the many things that residents love about the Berkshires is the variety of free summer concerts. Live music in the summertime with Berkshire County's backdrop is something that can't be replicated. We've seen folks flock to a number of summer concert events including Sounds of Summer at the V.F.W. in Great Barrington, Live on the Lake at Onota Lake in Pittsfield, and Party in the Park at Noel Field in North Adams to name a few.

Another Popular Free Concert Series Returns to the Berkshires This Year

One concert series that people love attending is Great Barrington's Summer Concert Series. I recently spoke with Lee Rogers who heads up the concert series and he mentioned that once again the summer concert series will be held at the gazebo behind Great Barrington Town Hall. These concerts are free but donations are always welcome.

The concerts take place on Wednesdays and Fridays (beginning June 10) with special David Grover Memorial Concerts/Children's Programs on Saturday mornings. The Saturday concerts will kick off on July 9 at 10 am. Once again, this year's schedule is quite robust and there will be something for all tastes. So feel free to come on out to the gazebo right behind Great Barrington Town Hall and dance the night away. It's going to be a blast. The Wednesday and Friday concerts run from 5:30 pm to 7:15 pm and we have included the schedule below as posted on the Town of Great Barrington Summer Concert Series Facebook page. We'll see you at the gazebo.

