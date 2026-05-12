Free Live Music Coming to Great Barrington Beginning in June

Berkshire County is soaking in the spring weather, but summer will be here before you know it. Summer in the Berkshires is about swimming, hiking, biking, grilling, camping, and live music. It won't be long until you start seeing live music pop up throughout the county. The nice thing about these concerts are many of them are free or very affordable. There's nothing like watching a live local band perform outside while having the beautiful Berkshires as the group's backdrop.

Speaking of live music, the Town of Great Barrington Summer Concert Series is returning for another year. Per usual, the series is packed with a stellar lineup of local, talented musicians.

The concerts are free and take place on Fridays and Wednesdays from 5:30 - 7:15 pm at the Gazebo in downtown Great Barrington. Here is the schedule so far for this summer (all concerts are weather permitting/subject to change)

Friday, June 5: Play it Forward GB with Lee Rogers, Peter Schneider, Scott McKenney

Wednesday, June 10: Eric & Frankie

Friday, June 12: The Joint Chiefs

Wednesday, June 17: Berkshire Sings

Friday, June 19: 60’s with a Chance of Rain

Friday, June 26: 3 Seconds Later

Wednesday, July 8: Eagles Trombone Band

Friday, July 17: Aimee Van Dyne Band

Friday, July 24: The BTU'S

Friday, July 31: Wanda Houston Band

Friday, August 14: Music in Common / Todd Mack

Friday, August 21: Bobby Sweet Band

Friday, August 28: Elizabeth Berliner

More dates and bands to be added soon. It's also worth noting that there are some children's programs at the gazebo in Great Barrington during the summer. These programs are on Saturdays in July and August at 10:30 am.

Saturday, July 4 – Eric Reinhardt – “David Grover Set”

Saturday, July 18 and 25th - Terry Ala Berry

More acts will be added to the schedule soon. For schedule updates, go here.

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