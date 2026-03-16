The Berkshire Regional Transit Authority's (BRTA) proposed reduction in service has been a hot topic within the local media lately. But with some pushback from the community, BRTA has extended the proposed route realignment pubic comment period to 5:00 P.M. on March 21, 2026.

One community that will feel the impact if the route realignment takes shape is the southern Berkshires, particularly Great Barrington. BRTA is proposing service adjustments that would reduce weekday trips to downtown Great Barrington from approximately 18 per day to 7 per day, citing current driver availability and operational constraints.

Seeing that this would be a big change for the Great Barrington community, the town's Selectboard is inviting residents, businesses, employees, students, seniors, and other community stakeholders to provide input regarding the changes.

According to a press release from the Town of Great Barrington, the Selectboard will discuss the proposed changes during its March 23 Selectboard meeting. The Selectboard is seeking public input in advance to better understand how these changes could affect community members and the regional transportation network.

What Does the Survey Ask?

According to the press release, the survey asks participants about how BRTA services support daily routines such as commuting to work, attending school or college, accessing healthcare, grocery shopping, and maintaining independence for seniors or residents without reliable transportation. It also asks respondents to share how a reduction in weekday service could impact workforce access, downtown economic activity, and regional connectivity.

Survey responses received by March 19 will be summarized and provided to the Selectboard ahead of its March 23 meeting. You can get more details and access the survey by going here.

See the Must-Drive Roads in Every State Gallery Credit: Sarah Jones