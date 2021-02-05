Great Barrington: Town Update and Open Position

Here are a couple of updates from the Town of Great Barrington:

Lover's Lane/Route 7 Intersection

The Selectboard will be discussing the Lover’s Lane/Route 7 Intersection at their meeting on Monday, Feb. 8, beginning at 6 PM via Zoom. The Board would like to invite residents in that area to participate in the discussion. Residents can find the Zoom access information on the Selectboard’s Agenda, posted on the Town’s website. If you cannot attend but have comments you would like to share with the Board, email them to townmanager@townofgb.org. If you have any questions, you may call the Town Manager’s office at 413-528-1619 ex 2900.

Open Position

The town’s Senior Tax Work-off Program seeks an experienced recording secretary for the Finance Committee’s monthly meetings, beginning in March 2021. Meetings are held online at this time.

The position is an opportunity to receive a property tax abatement of up to $1,500. Information on the town’s Senior Tax Work-off Program can be found here.

The position calls for reliable meeting attendance, accurate note-taking and timely development of meeting minutes. Familiarity with town government is a plus.

The Finance Committee meets on the third Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m., via Zoom.

Information about the town’s Senior Tax Work-off Program can be found on the town website.

Applications for the position should be sent to apulver@townofgb.org.

Have a news tip? You can email us at: fun@wsbs.com or send us a message through our free station app.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

KEEP READING: Here are the best places to retire in America