There are Some Vacancies in Town: Great Barrington Wants You (AUDIO)
Recently we spoke with Great Barrington Select Board member Ed Abrahams. Ed joined us on the air to discuss the fact that the Town of Great Barrington has some vacancies on a number of town committees, boards, and commissions. Ed mentioned that nowadays it's becoming a little more difficult to fill the open slots as more and more people that are working in Great Barrington don't live in town. In addition, people are working more hours which makes for long days of work at their jobs leaving little time for folks to serve on these boards, etc.
In addition, Ed mentioned that through these boards/committees/commissions, a lot of the work that gets done in town is through volunteers. Ed said, "we have a remarkably small administrative staff given how much work gets done."
The boards/committees/commissions that currently have vacancies for the Town of Great Barrington include the following:
- Affordable Housing Trust Fund
- Agricultural Commission
- Cable Advisory Committee
- Conservation Commission
- Cultural Council
- Historical District Commission
- Housatonic Improvement Committee
- Parks and Recreation Commission
- Planning Board (Alternate)
- Regional Transportation Advisory Committee
- Strategic Sustainability & Livability Committee
- Tree Committee
- Trust Policy Committee
- WEB Du Bois Legacy Committee
- Zoning Board of Appeals Associate Members
In addition, the town can always use more volunteer firefighters and you can get more information and contact the Great Barrington Fire Department by going here.
We have included the audio from the interview with Ed below (two segments) so you can listen for more details pertaining to each committee/board/commission. In addition, if you have any questions or want to inquire about these open positions, you can email apulver@townofgb.org.
https://www.townofgb.org/about-great-barrington/pages/board-committee-commission-vacancies
