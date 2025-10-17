The Berkshire County forecast for this weekend looks to be very pleasant. Both Saturday and Sunday have sunshine in the forecast with mild temperatures.

If you're looking to take advantage of this weekend's nice weather while entertaining the kids, you may want to consider attending Great Barrington Rotary's Truck Day/Pumpkin Fest event. The event is this Sunday, October 19, from 10-3 at Ski Butternut in Great Barrington.

What is Truck Day?

Truck Day consists of trucks of all kinds, including firetrucks, UPS trucks, tractor-trailers, tow trucks, monster trucks, race cars, tractors, cherry pickers, and more. The best part about these trucks is that kids are invited to get in, climb on, honk the horns, and pose for photo opportunities with the trucks. In addition, there will be a couple of junker vehicles that kids can paint and get messy...don't try this at home, but feel free to try it at Truck Day.

What Other Activities Will Be at Truck Day in Great Barrington?

There will be a duck drop, which consists of dropping rubber ducks from the top of a cherry picker, hitting a target, and winning a prize. There will also be a truck pull. The Berkshire County Sheriff's Department will be in attendance, providing safety checks and a safety program. A silent auction will be taking place at Truck Day. There will be plenty of opportunities to bid on items and certificates from many businesses throughout the southern Berkshires and beyond.

What is the Pumpkin Fest Aspect of Truck Day?

In addition to Truck Day, Pumpkin Fest will be at Ski Butternut, where kids paint pumpkins, but the big finale of the day is the giant pumpkin drop. A 400 to 500-pound pumpkin will be dropped into a kiddie pool from a crane 120 feet up in the air. It's quite the sight to see. Once the pumpkin is smashed into the pool, the kids can run over and collect the seeds, placing them into ziplock bags. Just to be clear, Truck Day and Pumpkin Fest are one event, sponsored by Great Barrington Rotary, rolled into one. They aren't separate events with separate entry fees.

What is the Entry Fee for Truck Day/Pumpkin Fest? Where Does the Money Go?

The entry fee for Truck Day/Pumpkin Fest is $20 per car. The money raised goes to Great Barrington Rotary, which goes right back into the community via local projects. Great Barrington Rotary gave away $70,000 in scholarships this year to students from Monument Mountain and Mount Everett schools. The club has given away approximately 1.2 million in scholarships over the last two to three decades. More details about Truck Day/Pumpkin Fest can be found here.

