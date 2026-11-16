It's hard to believe that Thanksgiving is almost here. Where did the time go? With the November 26th holiday right around the corner, you probably have started, or are ready to start, your holiday prepping. If you're hosting the dinner, you know that there's a lot that comes with the territory.

Thanksgiving Can Be a Costly Time of Year

Thanksgiving dinner chores, including cleaning, shopping, and cooking, are all to be expected, and preparation is key. For some, this time of year may also be stressful not just because of all of the holiday tasks but because food prices continue to rise. For some, it probably gets difficult year after year to host Thanksgiving dinner due to exorbitant food costs. It can be discouraging.

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You Have The Opportunity to Win Some of The Required Food for Thanksgiving

What if I told you that you could win some of the fixings for your Thanksgiving feast? That would be exciting. Plus, it would save on holiday food costs. Well, that winning opportunity is coming this Friday, November 20.

Enter the Great Barrington Fire Department with its Turkey Roll

Once again, the Great Barrington Fire Department is hosting its annual Turkey Roll, and it will take place at the Great Barrington VFW on South Main Street. The doors open at 6:30, and the first roll will be at 7:00. Admission to the event is free.

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What Can I Expect to Win at the Turkey Roll?

According to the Great Barrington Fire Department, if you participate in the roll, you have the opportunity to win a variety of prizes, including all the fixings for a turkey dinner, even hams, lobsters, and more including turkeys.

LOOK: 24 Childhood Dinners We Swore We Hated (Now We're Craving Them) Let's set the table and look back at the meals we swore we hated — before we were old enough to know they'd be exactly what we miss most about those average, everyday days at home. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz