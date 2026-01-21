One thing that all Berkshire County residents can agree on is that it's cold. No, not cold, frigid. Talk about an understatement.

Get our free mobile app

Berkshire County has been experiencing single-digit and below 0 temperatures lately, and it's not looking any warmer this weekend. Saturday and Sunday will have highs around 10-11 degrees. Next week, the high will struggle to reach just below 20. It's no joke when I say we are feeling a deep freeze.

Great Barrington Invites You to Warm Up in These Locations

As you probably already know, it can be dangerous to spend long amounts of time outside in weather this cold, especially if you aren't dressed properly. It doesn't take that long for frostbite to take hold. As such, Great Barrington has a number of warming centers for you to thaw out. Whether you live, work, or visit Great Barrington, you are invited to come in and warm up, especially on days like these. Below is the list of warming centers in Great Barrington.

Warm Up and Thaw Out at These Great Barrington Warming Centers

Great Barrington Town Hall

334 Main Street, Great Barrington

Monday - Friday 8:30 AM - 4:00 PM

Ramsdell Library

1087 Main Street

Monday- Wednesday 1:00 PM - 6:00 PM

Thursday & Friday CLOSED

Saturday 10:00 AM - 3:00 PM

Berkshire South Regional Community Center

15 Crissey Road, Great Barrington

Monday - Friday 6:00 AM - 8:30 PM

Saturday & Sunday 7:00 AM - 5:00 PM

Mason Library

231 Main Street, Great Barrington

Monday - Friday 10:00 AM - 6:00 PM

Saturday 10:00 AM - 3:00 PM

Claire Teague Senior Center

917 Main Street, Great Barrington

Monday - Friday 8:00 AM - 3:30 PM

So don't become a frostbite victim; get yourself into one of these warming centers and get the feeling back in your hands. Stay warm.

KEEP READING: Get answers to 51 of the most frequently asked weather questions...