LISTEN: A Preview of Warrant Items at Great Barrington’s Upcoming Annual Town Meeting

'It's Not That Simple' with co-hosts Ed Abrahams (Great Barrington Select Board member) and Pedro Pachano (Great Barrington Planning Board member) airs two Fridays per month at 9:05 am on WSBS.

Ed and Pedro examine issues facing Great Barrington and explore the question, “why don’t they just fix it?” They discuss the complexities, the competing interests, the less obvious costs or consequences, and the missing information that explains why It’s Not That Simple in Great Barrington. They do their best to steer clear of opinion and to just point out the issues that make the problems more complex than they might appear.

Although both men serve on elected town boards in Great Barrington, they are not speaking for those boards or for the town in any capacity. They are only representing themselves on the radio. The program airs every other Friday morning at 9:05 on WSBS. The talk show covers Great Barrington town issues that one may think may be corrected by a common-sense solution but isn't always the case for a variety of reasons.

On the June 3 program, Ed and Pedro continued their discussion on the upcoming Great Barrington Annual Town Meeting which will be held on Monday, June 6 at Monument Mountain Regional High School. Ed and Pedro talked about the warrant items that will be voted on along with the budget and how the process works. Listening to this program is a great way of getting yourself up to speed prior to the meeting on June 6. You can listen to the June 3 program below (the audio has been divided into two segments).

Article Image: (from left to right: Pedro Pachano and Ed Abrahams)

