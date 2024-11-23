Great Barrington Wildfire Update: Saturday, Nov. 23

An update from the Great Barrington Fire Department regarding the Great Barrington Wildfire.

And from the Great Barrington Fire Department's Facebook page (text version)

Operations are continuing on a smaller scale today with drones and a crew from Wyoming walking the perimeter and verifying the breaks are holding. The crew from Wyoming is a Type VI engine crew with vast knowledge of wildfires, they will be making adjustments and improvements as needed.

The wind today is expected to pick up. During this time it is expected that you may hear or even see trees falling. This will compound the dangers on the mountain. This entire area is unstable at best. Due to the rains, instability of the ground because of root structures and ground cover being burned there have been landslides and boulders sliding and rolling on the steep terrain. This reaffirms the need for everyone to STAY CLEAR of the area. This area will remain unstable for the foreseeable future.

With the strong winds (30-40 MPH) over the next day and a half we are anticipating that there will be flareups. This is not a cause for panic – this is expected. Over the next 2 days we are expecting to be in a defensive/protective mode. This means that we will be closely monitoring the area – should there be the slightest indication of danger to residential areas, we will stage structural firefighting equipment and personnel to protect property. Again, this is precautionary and not a cause for panic or fear.

We ask the you remain vigilant, especially during the day, if you notice flames, please feel free to report them by calling 413-528-0788 – Extension 8. You may be prompted to leave a message – this is ok and no further action is required. In the event that you feel there is immediate danger to a home or property – or if you see fire outside of the known involved area – call 911.

Air quality will continue to be monitored, if there is a deterioration in the air quality. Department of Public Health will provide updated guidance.

We will update as needed

