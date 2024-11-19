Southern Berkshire Wildfire Spreads to Over 100 Acres

An update from this morning's story courtesy of the Great Barrington Fire Dept.

The Great Barrington Fire Department (GBFD) responded to a wildfire earlier today in the area of Brush Hill Road off of East Mountain in Great Barrington. Upon arrival, fire crews were able to locate the blaze, but due to difficult terrain and hazardous conditions, they were forced to pull back from the wooded area for safety reasons.

As of this morning, the fire is estimated to have spread to over 100 acres. In response, additional resources from surrounding communities and agencies have been called in to assist with containment efforts.

“Crews are working diligently to control the spread of the fire, and we are grateful for the support from neighboring fire departments, state agencies, and specialized teams,” said Scott Turner, Chief of the Great Barrington Fire Department. “The safety of our firefighters, residents, and the surrounding environment is our top priority.”

Currently, over 80 personnel are on the ground, including responders from Berkshire County, the Department of Fire Services, the Department of Conservation and Recreation, and the Massachusetts Air National Guard Wing Crew. Efforts are focused on protecting occupied properties and limiting further damage.

“We are making progress, but this is an ongoing and challenging situation,” Chief Turner added. “We appreciate the public’s patience and cooperation as we continue to work around the clock.”

The Great Barrington Fire Department urges the public to avoid the affected forest areas and refrain from flying private drones in the region, as drone activity can hinder efforts. For safety reasons, the public is advised to stay clear of the area while firefighting operations are underway.

**Support for First Responders**

If you would like to support the first responders at the scene, donations of cash or gift cards may be made at the Claire Teague Senior Center, located at 915 South Main Street, Great Barrington, Monday through Friday from 8:00 AM until 3:30 PM. At this time, the department is unable to accept donations of food items.

Crews will continue to work throughout the day and night to contain the fire and prevent its further spread.

LOOK: The most extreme temperatures in the history of every state Stacker consulted 2021 data from the NOAA's State Climate Extremes Committee (SCEC) to illustrate the hottest and coldest temperatures ever recorded in each state. Each slide also reveals the all-time highest 24-hour precipitation record and all-time highest 24-hour snowfall.

Keep reading to find out individual state records in alphabetical order. Gallery Credit: Anuradha Varanasi