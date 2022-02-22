Great Barrington’s Newest Firefighter Is Making Her Family Proud!

Great Barrington has a brand new firefighter and she is ready to hit the ground running. 18-year-old Elizabeth Pevzner, a graduate of Monument Mountain Regional High School and a town resident may be the newest firefighter in town, but she comes from a family of firefighters. She is following in the footsteps of her grandfather, mother, and father Matt, who is still active in the department.

She has completed her probationary period...

According to a press release, Pevzner has completed the ProBoard Firefighter Certification program, which is the final step in completing a probationary period as a firefighter with the Great Barrington Fire Department. Firefighter Pevzner completed classroom and practical fire training at the Litchfield County Regional Fire School in Torrington Connecticut with 15 other students from around the region.

No one is prouder than her firefighter dad!

When she told me she wanted to do an internship with the fire department I told her that if she did it to give it 100% because the job requires lots of dedication and drive which I knew she had. With the fact that her grandfather was with the department along with her mother, I knew it was in her blood. I love running calls together, making it a competition to see who can get out of the house first. The fact that she is wearing a shield that I once wore makes me beyond proud. ~ Matt Pevzner (Elizabeth's Dad)

Chief Burger is excited about Elizabeth’s advancement within the department...

This growth for our department is a breath of fresh air as we seek interest from the younger generation wanting to serve their community. Elizabeth is self-motivated, has excelled through each step, and is a welcome addition to the firehouse and fire ground. ~ Great Barrington Fire Chief Charles Burger

Pevzner is a force to be reckoned with. She has more than one iron in the fire, so to speak. She is pursuing a nursing degree at Berkshire Community College, and she is also taking the EMT training class with Southern Berkshire Ambulance. According to the press release, she wanted to get involved in public service and began as an intern at the Great Barrington Fire Department in 2019.

Why did she join the fire department?

After growing up around the Fire Department I decided to sign up for an internship that actually lasted two years during high school. I figured it would be great to join and help my community. I have always heard that a fire department is like a second family that brings a sense of pride in being able to help someone in need. My short time here has definitely shown me just how true that is. ~ Elizabeth Pevzner

Are you next?

The Great Barrington Fire Department is always looking for new firefighters. Anyone with an interest, who lives or works in Great Barrington, is encouraged to learn more by calling (413) 528-0788, sending a message on Facebook, or emailing Chief Burger at cburger@townofgb.org.